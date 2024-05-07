Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Golden Monir acquitted in gold possession case

  • The case was filed under the Special Powers Act
  • ‘Monir got justice from the court’
File image of Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 May 2024, 02:48 PM

A Dhaka court on Tuesday acquitted Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir in a case filed over possessing illegal gold ornaments, foreign currencies and Tk1.9 crore in cash

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of the 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka on Sunday delivered the order.

The case was filed under the Special Powers Act. 

Defence lawyer Ashraful Karim said that Monir got justice from the court.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Monir on November 20, 2020, and recovered = a foreign-made pistol, bullets, foreign liquor, currencies of 10 countries, eight kilograms of gold ornaments and Tk1.9 crore in cash from his Merul Badda residence.

RAB later filed three separate cases.

The investigation officer and detective branch (DB) of police Inspector Abdul Malek filed charge sheet in the case on January 26, 2021.

GoldGolden Monir
