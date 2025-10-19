Sunday, October 19, 2025

Gold price hits Tk 217,382 per bhori

The revised price will take effect from Monday

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 09:40 PM

Gold prices in the domestic market have risen again, setting a new record for the highest rate.

The price of the country’s highest-quality 22-carat gold has increased by Tk1,050 per bhori (11.664 grams), reaching Tk217,382.

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) stated that the new price has been set following an increase in the rate of pure gold in the local market.

The revised price will take effect from Monday.

On Sunday, the Bajus Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring decided on the price hike during its meeting.

The information was later released in a notice signed by the committee chairman, Masudur Rahman.

Topics:

GoldGold PriceGold price in Bangladesh
