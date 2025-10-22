Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gold price drops in Bangladesh after 8 consecutive hikes

The new prices will take effect from Thursday

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 10:26 PM

After eight consecutive price hikes, the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) has decided to reduce gold prices in the domestic market.

In a press release issued on Wednesday night, Bajus announced that the price of 22-carat gold has been reduced by Tk8,386 per bhori (11.664 grams), bringing it down to Tk208,996.

The new prices will take effect from Thursday.

According to the release, the decision was made considering the overall situation following a decline in the price of pure gold in the local market. The new rates are as follows:

  • 22-carat: Tk208,996 per bhori

  • 21-carat: Tk199,501 per bhori

  • 18-carat: Tk170,994 per bhori

  • Traditional method: Tk142,219 per bhori

The statement also noted that a 5% government VAT and a minimum 6% making charge set by Bajus must be added to the selling price, although the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewelry.

The last price adjustment was made on October 19, when the price of 22-carat gold rose by Tk1,050 to Tk216,382 per bhori. So far this year, Bajus has revised gold prices 67 times — increasing them 48 times and reducing them only 19 times.

Silver prices have also been reduced this time.

The price of 22-carat silver has been cut by Tk735 per bhori, now set at Tk5,470. Other categories are as follows:

  • 21-carat: Tk5,214 per bhori

  • 18-carat: Tk4,467 per bhori

  • Traditional method: Tk3,359 per bhori

Topics:

GoldGold Price Drops
Read More

Gold price hits Tk 217,382 per bhori

4 arrested, 190 bhori gold recovered in Fortune Mall robbery case

Jewelry shop looted at Fortune Mall in Dhaka

‘Golden fever’ grips Bangladesh as prices soar

Bangladesh traders start selling 22-carat gold at record high

Gold price drops in Bangladesh after consecutive hikes

Latest News

Jamaat raises objections over several advisers to CA Yunus

Govt orders tighter security at field-level land offices

Jamaat, NCP demand July Charter referendum before polls

Broken bridge leaves thousands stranded for years in Mirzaganj

Trump-Putin Budapest talks on hold, but Europe still on edge

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x