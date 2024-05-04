2 ninth-graders drown in Dhaka’s Diabari Lake

Two students of class-nine drowned while bathing in a lake in Diabari area of Dhaka’s Uttara on Saturday afternoon, said Fire Service officials.

The deceased identified as Asharfaul, 16, and Jihad, 15, were students of Mirpur Shahid Smrity High School at Mirpur-11 of the capital.

Md Alam Hossain, senior station officer of Uttara Fire Station, said five friends including the duo went to the lake to bathe in the Diabari area near Bridge No-10 in the afternoon.

Two of them went missing in the lake while bathing, he said.

Being informed, divers from the station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies around 3:36pm, the officials said.