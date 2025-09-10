Wednesday, September 10, 2025

BUP student drowns in Narayanganj

The body was kept in the hospital morgue and the concerned police station had been informed, according to the police

Representational image of drowning. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 08:42 PM

A student of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) drowned in a pond at a farmhouse in Madanpur of Sonargaon, Narayanganj, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mashsud Manjur Borsho, 22, a first-year student of BUP’s Marketing Department.

He was the son of Sheikh Manjur Bari of Kaliganj in Gazipur and was living in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

His friends said their six to seven friends, including Borsho, went to visit a farmhouse in Madanpur in the morning.

Bornil Soptoshi, one of Borsho's friends, said that he went swimming in the pond and became unconscious after drowning.

He was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead around 5:30pm.

Inspector Mohammad Faruk, in charge of DMCH police outpost, said that the body was kept in the hospital morgue and the concerned police station had been informed.

Topics:

NarayanganjBUPdrown
