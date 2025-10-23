Sheikh Moinuddin: Bangladesh Railway sets sights on new locomotives to revamp services

The government is taking steps to purchase a new fleet of modern locomotives to make Bangladesh’s rail services more efficient and profitable, said Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant to the chief adviser on Road Transport, Bridges and Railways.

“We expect to complete the tender process within a month,” he said in an interview with UNB.

“Passenger demand is not an issue — people want to travel by train. But we’re facing a shortage of locomotives, which limits the frequency and reliability of services,” Moinuddin said.

“If we can address that by procuring more locomotives, train operations will increase, travel will become more convenient, and costs will come down,” he said, adding that the ministry is moving ahead with a plan to buy more locomotives than currently required to ensure long-term service stability.

Despite a notable decline in operational losses in recent years, the railway sector has yet to become fully profitable, he said.

In many countries, Moinuddin said, public transport systems are not directly profit-making, but efficient management and reduced operational costs can make them sustainable.

He said: “We need better administrative efficiency and more effective policy decisions to achieve that.”

About other major infrastructure development plans, he said a master plan includes reducing the Dhaka-Chittagong route distance by around 80km. “Work has already started in parts of Ishwardi to straighten the railway line, which will significantly reduce travel time.”

Regarding other projects, Moinuddin said the renovation of the old line under the Jamuna Train Project is underway, and new project activities are expected to begin next month.

He ruled out the immediate introduction of high-speed or underground trains.

“Our infrastructure isn’t ready for that yet. Discussions are ongoing about a Green Railway initiative, but it will take more time,” he said.

Bangladesh Railway has been struggling with inadequate rolling stock, outdated signalling systems and delays in completing major projects.

At present, the railway has 1,788 coaches, nearly half of which (47%) have exceeded their service life. Only 295 locomotives are operational.

Against a required workforce of 47,600 in the railway industry, only 24,000 are currently employed.

Over the past five years till 2024, more than 2,000 accidents have occurred, resulting in over 150 passenger deaths and around 500 injuries.

In the past four months alone, 160 railway accidents and sabotage incidents were reported nationwide, causing 18 fatalities and 200 injuries.

The Ministry of Railways’ 2022-23 annual report states that 315 passenger trains are currently operating nationwide, with 143 of them introduced in the last 15 years. During this period, 843km of new railway tracks have been laid, and 1,391km of existing lines have been repaired.

In 2024, the railway recorded a reduction in losses by over 20% due to improved ticketing systems and increased freight operations. Revenue from Bangladesh Railway is insufficient to cover its operational expenses, placing a financial burden that limits its growth and development.

The 20-Year Railway Master Plan proposes 235 projects valued at Tk2,33,944 crore.

Key initiatives include extending the railway network by 2,877km, linking 44 districts, and standardising gauge systems to improve efficiency. The plan also emphasizes integrating rail with road and inland water transport to establish a unified national transportation network.