Bangladesh Bridge Authority cancels flat allocations for officials, employees

The cancellation of 270 flats followed allegations of illegal construction and allocation

Bangladesh Bridge Authority Board, chaired by Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, cancels the temporary allocation of 270 under-construction flats for its officials and employees following an investigation into illegal construction and allocation during its 115th board meeting in Dhaka on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 05:52 PM

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has cancelled the flat allocation for its officials and employees, following an investigation into allegations of illegal construction and allocation within an under-construction housing project.

This decision was taken at its 115th board meeting held at the conference room of the Bridge Division on Thursday, said a press release on Friday.

The meeting accepted the recommendations of the investigation committee formed by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority regarding the allegations of illegal construction and allocation of flats in the under-construction housing project.

In light of the recommendations of the investigation committee, a decision was taken to cancel the temporary allocation of 270 under-construction flats for officials and employees of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, chairman of the BBA Board and adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. Members of the BBA Board attended the meeting both virtually and in person.

The executive director of Bangladesh Bridge Authority and the member secretary of the board presented a PowerPoint presentation in the meeting as per the agenda of the meeting.

The member secretary informed the meeting about the implementation progress of the decisions taken in the 114th board meeting held in the first phase, with the approval of the president.

Topics:

Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA)Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan
