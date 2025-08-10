Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt forms committee to review locomotive procurement specifications

Procurement of 30MG locomotives is underway under a BR dual-gauge project

File image, Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 07:06 PM

The Railways Ministry has formed a high-powered committee to review the draft specifications prepared for the procurement of 30MG locomotives for Bangladesh Railway.

Headed by Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant to the chief adviser of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and the Ministry of Railways, the committee has been asked to submit the report within the next 15 working days.

The other members of the committee are the Director General of Bangladesh Railway, the Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) and a professor from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Additional Director General (Rolling Stock) of Bangladesh Railway has been appointed as the member secretary of the committee.

The committee also has the authority to co-opt additional members as required, according to an official notification.

The procurement process for the 30MG locomotives is currently underway under the "Conversion of Chattogram-Dohazari Meter-Gauge Railway Line into Dual-Gauge" project, being implemented by Bangladesh Railway.

Draft specifications for the procurement have already been prepared by the railway authority.

The Railways Ministry noted that various criticisms and negative discussions have surfaced on social media regarding the draft specifications.

In response and to ensure a transparent and competitive tender process, the ministry has tasked the newly formed committee with thoroughly reviewing the draft specifications and submitting a comprehensive report.

The committee will evaluate the performance, modern technology, fuel efficiency, availability of spare parts, international compatibility and suitability of the proposed locomotives and components for Bangladesh’s environment.

Topics:

Ministry of Railways
Read More

Probe body formed over Kalurghat Bridge accident, 4 railway staff suspended

BR urges passengers to buy tickets from online platforms, counters

10 railway hospitals to be opened to public

Adviser: Govt to extend railway hospital services to all citizens

Passengers urged to avoid risky travel on trains' roof, buffer

Adviser: Corruption and waste behind railway losses

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x