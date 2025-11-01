Saturday, November 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

8 held with arms, ammo in Narsingdi

Amid rising lawlessness, RAB stepped up operations, finding preliminary links to local armed groups in the crimes

RAB arrested eight suspected criminals along with arms and ammunition in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district on November 1, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 03:09 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested eight suspected criminals along with arms and ammunition in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district.

The arrestees were Rafik Mia, Gias Uddin Mia, Shahin Mia, Jalal Mia, Pulin Mia, Azizul Hossain, Rajib Mia, and Mazharul Islam.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-11 conducted a drive in Srinagar union of the upazila early Saturday and arrested them along with two foreign-made pistols, six locally-made guns, one trigger gun, two LG, five pipeguns, 36 rounds of magazines and 82 rounds of bullets, said a press release of Rab.

Amid recent deterioration in the law and order situation, RAB intensified its operations, and preliminary investigations revealed that some local armed groups were involved in these crimes.

Topics:

NarsingdiarrestedArmsRapid Action Battalion (RAB)
Read More

Bus helper arrested for harassing woman passenger

Child abducted in Dhaka using ‘devil breath’, three arrested

Rizvi: Hasina still conspiring to obstruct election from abroad

21 arrested at Mohammadpur for various crimes

Woman, son die after husband 'sets' house on fire in Narsingdi

31 arrested during joint operation in Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

Latest News

ISPR: 21st National Long-Distance Swimming Competition 2025 held

UGC, British Council ink deal at House of Lords to improve education quality

Subrata Chowdhury: Conflict between BNP, Jamaat over referendum unlikely

Fakhrul urges India to return Hasina to face trial

Rizvi: BNP to revoke power sector indemnity provision if voted to power

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x