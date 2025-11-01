8 held with arms, ammo in Narsingdi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested eight suspected criminals along with arms and ammunition in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district.

The arrestees were Rafik Mia, Gias Uddin Mia, Shahin Mia, Jalal Mia, Pulin Mia, Azizul Hossain, Rajib Mia, and Mazharul Islam.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-11 conducted a drive in Srinagar union of the upazila early Saturday and arrested them along with two foreign-made pistols, six locally-made guns, one trigger gun, two LG, five pipeguns, 36 rounds of magazines and 82 rounds of bullets, said a press release of Rab.

Amid recent deterioration in the law and order situation, RAB intensified its operations, and preliminary investigations revealed that some local armed groups were involved in these crimes.