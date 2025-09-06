Saturday, September 06, 2025

Selim Prodhan among 9 arrested for running illegal shisha bar

  • Selim was previously arrested during 2019 anti-casino drive
  • RAB seized cash and foreign liquor from his properties
Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 04:58 PM

Gulshan police arrested businessman Selim Prodhan and eight others early Saturday from the Baridhara area of the capital for allegedly operating an unauthorized shisha bar, according to a press release from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

This is not Prodhan’s first run-in with the law. On September 30, 2019, during the anti-casino drive, he was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after being taken off a Thailand-bound flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Subsequent raids at his home and office led to the seizure of local and foreign currencies as well as a large quantity of foreign liquor.

Prodhan, who was sentenced to four years in prison in a case over illegal wealth and money laundering, submitted nomination papers last year to contest for the chairman post of Rupganj Upazila Parishad. However, his candidacy was later cancelled by the returning officer after scrutiny, as he was disqualified due to his conviction in a criminal case.

