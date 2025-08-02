Home adviser: No one will be spared for sabotage around Aug 5

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) said on Saturday that anyone involved in sabotage or the revival of banned activities by the Awami League (AL) will face consequences, asserting that there are no concerns surrounding August 5.

"No one will be spared, regardless of which force they belong to," he said, responding to questions about a recent meeting between a Bangladesh Army major and AL representatives following a visit to the Mohammadpur Police Station in the capital.

The adviser reiterated that the activities of the Awami League had already been prohibited and emphasized that any attempt to breach this ban would result in legal action.

When asked about the purpose of the meeting, Jahangir remarked: "The details will emerge after further investigation."

In response to questions regarding potential threats on August 5, he categorically said: "There is no apprehension regarding August 5," adding that media cooperation would play a key role in maintaining peace.

"The media's efforts in reporting the truth have already helped curtail foreign media propaganda about Bangladesh," he said, adding, "If the media continues to tell the truth, it will benefit the people and contribute to a better law and order situation in the country."