11 arrested from Hatirjheel

Police have arrested 11 people including suspected drug dealers and thieves from the Hatirjheel area in the capital in a special drive in various crime-prone areas.

The arrestees were Rakibul Hasan Shanto, Mosammat Khadija Begum, Md Shamim, 25, Zubayer Hasan, 22, Md Imrul Khan, 23, Sohel Rana, 30, Kamrul Islam, 40, Sohel Rana, 30, Md Robiul Hasan, 22, Md Mostakim, 21, and Md Shaheen, 35.

During the drive, police recovered 250g of cannabis, Tk1,840 in cash and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The drive was conducted on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to control crimes in the capital, said Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the DMP Talebur Rahman on Saturday morning.