Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

11 arrested from Hatirjheel

The drive was conducted on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to control crimes in the capital

11 arrested from Hatirjheel. Photo: UNB
Update : 03 May 2025, 01:39 PM

Police have arrested 11 people including suspected drug dealers and thieves from the Hatirjheel area in the capital in a special drive in various crime-prone areas.

The arrestees were Rakibul Hasan Shanto, Mosammat Khadija Begum, Md Shamim, 25, Zubayer Hasan, 22, Md Imrul Khan, 23, Sohel Rana, 30, Kamrul Islam, 40, Sohel Rana, 30, Md Robiul Hasan, 22, Md Mostakim, 21, and Md Shaheen, 35.

During the drive, police recovered 250g of cannabis, Tk1,840 in cash and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The drive was conducted on Friday as part of ongoing efforts to control crimes in the capital, said Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the DMP Talebur Rahman on Saturday morning.

Topics:

ArrestBangladesh PoliceHatirjheel
Read More

Eminent citizens: People want police force free from political influence

Home adviser urges police to embrace people-friendly approach

Yunus calls for police neutrality during polls

CA Yunus: We dream of building a second Bangladesh

Chief adviser opens Police Week 2025

DMP commissioner orders increased arrests to curb crime

Latest News

Ali Riaz: Political parties will make concessions to establish a democratic system

Akhtar Hossain: Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a puppet state of India

Worker dies from toxic gas inhalation in Lalmonirhat

Hefazat-e-Islam announces nationwide demonstrations on May 23

BNP's Tuku: No corridor without public consent and elected government

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x