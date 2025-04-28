Tuesday, April 29, 2025



ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

The prosecution says it has identified a new video of the killing

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 04:45 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has set May 25 for submitting the probe report in a mass killing and crimes against humanity case lodged over the killing of six youths during the July uprising and subsequently torching their bodies to conceal the evidence.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order on Monday, allowing a time plea of the prosecution.

Prosecutor Mizanul Islam moved the plea before the court, while prosecutors BM Sultan Mahmud and Faruk Ahammed were present during the hearing.

"We have identified a new video of a torching police van in Ashulia. The matter of how the killings took place there came before us in a new way,” Prosecutor Mizanul Islam said.

“So we need a little more time to complete the probe and pleaded for one more month in this connection," he added.

The ICT, on April 15, sent former additional superintendent of police (crime and ops) Md Abdullahil Kafi, former additional superintendent of police (Savar circle) Md Shahidul Islam and former detective branch (DB) inspector Md Arafat Hossain to jail in the case.

According to the prosecution, police members in Ashulia on August 5 allegedly shot and killed six youths and put their bodies on a van.

The van was then set ablaze in an attempt to make it appear as though the protesters had torched the vehicle, resulting in the deaths.

"Tragically, one of the victims was still alive when the fire was set. Police poured petrol on the van and burned him alive," Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told newsmen earlier.

Topics:

AshuliaDetective Branch (DB)International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Revolution 2024
