Five members of fraud gang, two fake NSI officials detained

The Detective Branch (DB) of Gazipur Police on Monday detained five members of a fraud syndicate and two individuals posing as officials from the National Security Intelligence (NSI).

The gang is accused of orchestrating a scam by issuing counterfeit recruitment letters and conducting sham training sessions under the guise of offering NSI jobs in exchange for hefty sums of money.

In a joint operation of the NSI and DB to monitor the activities and movements of the fraudulent gang, five members of the gang and two fake NSI members were detained.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the mastermind behind this fraudulent operation is Leon Islam, 24, of Nilphamari district.

Following leads provided by NSI, a joint operation was conducted at a residence in the Vadam area of Ward No. 52 in Gazipur city on Monday, where the five gang members and the two fake NSI personnel were detained.

Besides, various items such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, ID cards, exam admit cards, steel sticks, and electric shockers were seized from the premises. The detainees are currently under the custody of the DB.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Leon had deceived eight individuals by providing them with fake employment letters purportedly from NSI. Five of these victims were subsequently sent to Nilphamari district for fake training sessions. Each job seeker was reportedly swindled out of Tk10-15 lakhs. The money obtained from these individuals was allegedly handed over to Humayun Kabir Prince, a resident of Nilphamari district.

Law enforcement authorities are actively pursuing other individuals involved in this fraudulent operation and legal action will be taken against them.