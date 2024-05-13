Dhaka district registrar Wahidul suspended

The government has suspended Dhaka district registrar Wahidul Islam, who is now behind bars in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Law and Justice Division in a notification on Sunday, said as Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court on April 30, took into cognizance the charge sheet filed in the case and sent Wahidul to jail, he is being suspended in line with section 39 (2) of the Public Service Act, 2018.

Wahidul would remain attached to the Directorate of Registration during his suspension period and get subsistence allowances and other benefits as per provision, it read.

ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Jinnatul Islam filed the case on September 21, 2021, for amassing illegal wealth of Tk1.21 crore and giving false statements regarding the wealth of Tk94.50 lakh.

The anti-graft body on January 9, 2024, filed a charge sheet against Wahidul and his wife Pervin Hossain Bhuiyan.