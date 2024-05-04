DB summons Milton Samadder's wife for questioning

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) chief Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid on Saturday said Mitu Halder, wife of arrested Milton Samadder, chairman of “Child and Old Age Care” shelter, has been called to the DB for questioning.

He said this in response to a question from journalists at his office on Minto Road in the capital on Saturday.

He said: “Milton Samadder is in remand. He is being questioned about the allegations against him. Milton's wife is called to the DB office on Sunday regarding various irregularities and corruption in her shelter. We will also interrogate his wife.”

Commenting that Milton Samaddar has “turned into a psycho” after beating his father and left the village for Dhaka, the DB chief said: “He is being asked to know how he rose, how he become a so-called peddler of humanity, how did he get his money, how he used to collect poor people and why beat them up in torture cells.”

He also said that how Milton used to earn money using social media and who helped him will also be identified and interrogated.

“Three-four bank accounts of Milton have been found. Who used to send money to those accounts will be investigated,” he added.

Earlier on the night of May 1, Detective Branch-Mirpur Division arrested Milton Samadder in a raid in Mirpur area of ​​the capital.

Later in the night, three cases were filed against him at Mirpur Model Police Station on various charges.

The court granted remand of Milton for three days when he was handed over to the court in those cases.