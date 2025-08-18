Monday, August 18, 2025

Ex-DB chief Harun among 18 police officers suspended

This includes three DIGs, six additional DIGs, four superintendents of police, four additional superintendents of police, and one assistant superintendent of police

File image of DB Chief Md Harunor Rashid. Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 01:26 PM

The government has suspended 18 officers, including former Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harunor Rashid.

On Monday, a notification was issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this matter.

The notification was signed by Deputy Secretary Nasimul Gani on the orders of the president.

The notification stated that 18 officers have been suspended from service from the date mentioned beside their names under Rule 12, Sub-rule (1), as they have been accused of an offense punishable by dismissal according to Rule 3(g) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

Among the suspended officers, three are DIGs, six are additional DIGs, four are superintendents of police, four are additional superintendents of police, and one is an assistant superintendent of police.

During the period of temporary suspension, they will receive their maintenance allowance, and this order has been issued in the public interest.

