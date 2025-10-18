66 HC benches reconstituted, judicial activities to resume Sunday

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed has reconstituted 66 benches in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court to conduct judicial proceedings, effective from Sunday.

Of the newly formed benches, 35 are dual and 31 are single. In addition, two benches have been constituted in the Appellate Division to carry out judicial activities, according to a notice published on the Supreme Court’s website on Saturday.

After a one-and-a-half-month vacation that began on September 5, the Supreme Court — the country’s highest court — will reopen on Sunday. During the vacation, a few benches of the High Court Division and the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division continued hearing urgent matters.

Following tradition, a get-together of judges and lawyers will be held at the Supreme Court’s Inner Garden on Sunday after the vacation break, where they will exchange greetings. The garden has been decorated for the occasion.

According to a notice signed by Dr Atikus Samad, deputy registrar (Administration and Justice) of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice and judges of both divisions will meet with the Attorney General, the president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and lawyers for a courtesy meeting at the garden adjacent to the main building from 11:30am to 1pm.

All concerned have been requested to attend the courtesy event, the notice added.