Saturday, October 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

66 HC benches reconstituted, judicial activities to resume Sunday

After a one-and-a-half-month vacation, the Supreme Court will reopen on Sunday

High Court. File photo
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 06:03 PM

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed has reconstituted 66 benches in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court to conduct judicial proceedings, effective from Sunday.

Of the newly formed benches, 35 are dual and 31 are single. In addition, two benches have been constituted in the Appellate Division to carry out judicial activities, according to a notice published on the Supreme Court’s website on Saturday.

After a one-and-a-half-month vacation that began on September 5, the Supreme Court — the country’s highest court — will reopen on Sunday. During the vacation, a few benches of the High Court Division and the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division continued hearing urgent matters.

Following tradition, a get-together of judges and lawyers will be held at the Supreme Court’s Inner Garden on Sunday after the vacation break, where they will exchange greetings. The garden has been decorated for the occasion.

According to a notice signed by Dr Atikus Samad, deputy registrar (Administration and Justice) of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice and judges of both divisions will meet with the Attorney General, the president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and lawyers for a courtesy meeting at the garden adjacent to the main building from 11:30am to 1pm.

All concerned have been requested to attend the courtesy event, the notice added.

 

Topics:

Supreme CourtHIgh CourtChief Justice
Read More

Asif Nazrul: Process to receive bail bonds online begins Wednesday

Bangladesh, Egypt sign MoU on judicial cooperation

HC: Why not include Bhanga in Faridpur-5 constituency

Ex-attorney general Salauddin Ahmed passes away

CJ visits Brazil to deepen judicial cooperation, discuss reform, innovation

HC Justice Akhtaruzzaman steps down; president accepts resignation

Latest News

Fire at Dhaka airport forces flight diversions

Sylheti leaders warn of remittance halt over stalled development

Robbery attempt foiled near Satchari National Park in Habiganj

Gopalganj villagers asked to surrender homemade weapons to curb clashes

Govt to block sites for gambling ads without notice from Sunday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x