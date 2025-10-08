Wednesday, October 08, 2025

SC directs all courts to update daily cause lists online

Although the online cause list system has been fully developed, many district courts are still failing to upload their daily lists, says the notification

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 04:10 PM

The Supreme Court administration has directed that the daily cause lists of all courts across the country be made fully available online.

According to a notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Mohammad Habibur Rahman Siddiquee on Wednesday, all courts must now ensure that their daily cause lists are updated and accessible through the online system.

The notification stated that although the online cause list system has been fully developed, many district courts are still failing to upload their daily lists, forcing litigants to visit courts in person to learn about the status of their cases.

As a result, recipients of judicial services are facing difficulties in accessing court-related information. To ensure that the benefits of digitalisation within the judiciary reach the litigant public, it is essential to update the online cause list system regularly, the notification said.

It further noted that despite earlier instructions and circulars issued to modernise the judiciary and make judicial services more accessible, the directive has not been fully implemented in all courts.

In light of this, the Supreme Court has again issued a special directive instructing all relevant authorities to ensure that the online cause list system of every court in the country is updated properly and on a regular basis.

Topics:

CourtBangladesh Supreme Court
