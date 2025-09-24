Ex-minister Qamrul Islam placed on remand again

In connection with the murder of jute businessman Md Monir in the Chankharpul area under Shahbagh Police Station during the July movement, a Dhaka court has granted a five-day remand for former minister Qamrul Islam for questioning.

After hearing arguments from both sides on Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadekur Rahman passed the order, reports Bangla Tribune.

According to court sources, on Thursday, the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Moinul Islam Khan Pulak of Shahbagh Police Station, submitted a petition seeking a 10-day remand for Qamrul.

Additional Public Prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon argued in favor of the remand, while defense lawyer Morshed Hossain Shahin opposed it and appealed for bail.

After the hearing, the magistrate granted a 5-day remand.

According to the case statement, on August 5 last year, during the anti-discrimination student movement, Md Monir, a small-scale jute trader, joined the protest with students and citizens in the Chankharpul area under Shahbagh Police Station.

Monir was shot dead on the spot, allegedly by bullets fired by the accused.

Following the incident, Monir’s wife filed a murder case at Shahbagh Police Station on March 14.

Sulaiman Selim has been named as the 11th accused in the FIR.

It should be noted that former minister Qamrul Islam was arrested on November 19. Since then, he has been on remand in connection with various cases.