Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Legal notice seeks reinstatement of Amartya Roy’s candidacy

The notice states that the university must reinstate his candidacy and confirm the decision within 12 hours of receiving the notice

File image of Amartya Roy. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 10:08 PM

A legal notice has been served seeking reinstatement of Amartya Roy John's candidacy for vice-president (VP) from the “Shompritir Oikko” panel in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election within 12 hours.

Supreme Court senior lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain sent the notice via e-mail to the university’s vice-chancellor, registrar, and chief election commissioner on Sunday.

The notice states that the cancellation of Amartya Roy’s candidacy under Sections 4 and 8 of the Jucsu constitution is illegal, arbitrary, and a violation of the principles of justice as well as the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 27, 31, 38, and 39 of the constitution.

It further adds that the university must reinstate his candidacy and confirm the decision within 12 hours of receiving the notice.

Otherwise, it will be assumed that the authorities have refused to ensure justice, in which case Amartya Roy’s side will file a writ petition with the High Court Division of the Supreme Court under Article 102 of the Constitution.

Earlier on Friday, the chief election commissioner of the university, Professor Dr Maniruzzaman, issued a notification stating that Amartya Roy’s nomination was cancelled for failing to meet the constitutional requirements.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Legal Notice
Read More

Shompritir Oikko panel terms Amartya’s disqualification 'illegal'

Jucsu VP candidate Amartya Roy disqualified

Jucsu polls: Nepali student Aabid Hussain in the race

From memes to music: Creative strategies fuel Jucsu race

JU signs MoU with Southeast Bank

JU suspends exams for 3 days ahead of Jucsu election

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x