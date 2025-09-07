Legal notice seeks reinstatement of Amartya Roy’s candidacy

A legal notice has been served seeking reinstatement of Amartya Roy John's candidacy for vice-president (VP) from the “Shompritir Oikko” panel in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election within 12 hours.

Supreme Court senior lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain sent the notice via e-mail to the university’s vice-chancellor, registrar, and chief election commissioner on Sunday.

The notice states that the cancellation of Amartya Roy’s candidacy under Sections 4 and 8 of the Jucsu constitution is illegal, arbitrary, and a violation of the principles of justice as well as the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 27, 31, 38, and 39 of the constitution.

It further adds that the university must reinstate his candidacy and confirm the decision within 12 hours of receiving the notice.

Otherwise, it will be assumed that the authorities have refused to ensure justice, in which case Amartya Roy’s side will file a writ petition with the High Court Division of the Supreme Court under Article 102 of the Constitution.

Earlier on Friday, the chief election commissioner of the university, Professor Dr Maniruzzaman, issued a notification stating that Amartya Roy’s nomination was cancelled for failing to meet the constitutional requirements.