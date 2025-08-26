CJ administers oath to 25 new HC judges

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed on Tuesday administered the oath to 25 newly appointed additional judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

The ceremony was held at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Tuesday afternoon.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in consultation with Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed and in accordance with Article 95(1) of the Constitution, appointed the new judges, according to a circular issued by the Law and Justice Division on Monday night.

The newly appointed additional judges are: Md Anwarul Islam (Shahin), Md Saiful Islam, Md Nurul Islam, Sheikh Abu Taher, Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, Rajiuddin Ahmed, Faisal Hasan Arif, SM Saiful Islam, Md Asif Hasan, Md Ziaul Haque, Dihidar Masum Kabir, Jasmine Ara Begum, Murad-e-Mawla Sohel, Md Zakir Hossain, Md Rafizul Islam, Md Manjur Alam, Md Lutfar Rahman, Rezaul Karim, Fatema Anwar, Mahmud Hasan, Abdur Rahman, Syed Hasan Zubair, AFM Saiful Karim, Urmi Rahman, and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud.

Judges of both divisions of the Supreme Court, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, and family members of the newly appointed judges attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the interim government issued the Supreme Court Judges Appointment Ordinance 2025 and formed the Supreme Judicial Appointment Council, headed by the Chief Justice, to recommend appointments.

Based on the council’s recommendations, the president appointed the 25 judges.

Applications for judgeship had earlier been invited through a public notice, which drew several hundred applicants. After scrutiny, more than 50 candidates were shortlisted by the council. Following interviews, recommendations were sent to the President for final appointment.