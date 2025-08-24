Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Seven get life imprisonment for murder in Sirajganj

Earlier in 2012, Sabbir was killed over the ownership of a disputed piece of land

File image. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 05:03 PM

A Sirajganj court on Sunday sentenced seven people to life imprisonment while eight others to different terms jail in a murder case filed in 2012.

Sirajganj Additional District and Session Judge Quaniz Fatima handed down the punishment.

The lifers are Waaz Ali, Abdul Hamid and Arshed Ali, three sons of Moksed Sheikh, Abdus Samad, son of Mokbel Sheikh, Md Kunu and Idris Ali, two sons of Elahi Box and Selim Reza, son of Waaz Ali of Shahjadpur upazila.

The court also fined them Tk20,000 each, in default, to suffer two months in jail.

Meanwhile, the court also sentenced Abdur Rahim to two years jail and seven others to six-month jail in the case.

According to the prosecution, Osman Goni of Potazia village in Shahjadpur upazila had an enmity with the convicts over the ownership of a piece of land.

As a sequel to the enmity, the convicts carried out attack on the family members of Osman on August 23, 2012, over the issue, leaving Sabbir and a number of people injured.

Among the injured, Sabbir died on the way to the Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 15 people as a case was filed in this connection. 

Topics:

Court
Read More

7th day of testimony underway against Hasina, 2 others

Actor Siddique taken into custody in murder case

Ex-acting mayor of GCC on 3-day remand in attempted murder case

Chittagong double murder: Sajjad's wife Tamanna on remand

26 accused shown arrested in murder case at Geneva Camp

3 arrested in Rajshahi coaching centre raid remanded

Latest News

Pujara announces retirement from Indian cricket

DMP transfers Mohammadpur OC, two inspectors

Hanif bus seized after Comilla crash kills four of a family

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh holds Junior Science Olympiad regional phase

One more dies of dengue, 430 hospitalized in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x