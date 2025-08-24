Seven get life imprisonment for murder in Sirajganj

A Sirajganj court on Sunday sentenced seven people to life imprisonment while eight others to different terms jail in a murder case filed in 2012.

Sirajganj Additional District and Session Judge Quaniz Fatima handed down the punishment.

The lifers are Waaz Ali, Abdul Hamid and Arshed Ali, three sons of Moksed Sheikh, Abdus Samad, son of Mokbel Sheikh, Md Kunu and Idris Ali, two sons of Elahi Box and Selim Reza, son of Waaz Ali of Shahjadpur upazila.

The court also fined them Tk20,000 each, in default, to suffer two months in jail.

Meanwhile, the court also sentenced Abdur Rahim to two years jail and seven others to six-month jail in the case.

According to the prosecution, Osman Goni of Potazia village in Shahjadpur upazila had an enmity with the convicts over the ownership of a piece of land.

As a sequel to the enmity, the convicts carried out attack on the family members of Osman on August 23, 2012, over the issue, leaving Sabbir and a number of people injured.

Among the injured, Sabbir died on the way to the Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 15 people as a case was filed in this connection.