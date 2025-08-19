Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

SC to hear Tarique, Babar’s August 21 grenade attack acquittal appeals Wednesday

The attack occurred during an Awami League rally at Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004. Sheikh Hasina, then Opposition Leader, narrowly survived

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman (L), former stater minister for Home Affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 05:25 PM

The Appellate Division will hear on Wednesday (20 August) appeals against the acquittal of all accused in the August 21, 2004 grenade attack case, including BNP leader Tarique Rahman, sentenced to life imprisonment, and former state minister for Home Affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, sentenced to death.

The hearing follows a High Court verdict on December 1, 2018 that acquitted all accused, overturning the trial court’s 2018 ruling. The Appellate Bench, led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, issued the schedule after the third day of hearings on Tuesday (19 July).

Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Masud will represent the state, while Advocates SM Shahjahan and Mohammad Shishir Manir will represent Tarique and Babar. Senior BNP lawyers, including Zainul Abedin, Kaiser Kamal, Ruhul Quddus Kajol, and others, are also representing the accused.

Verdict Background

In October 2018, the trial court had sentenced Lutfozzaman Babar and 19 others to death and Tarique Rahman, along with 19 others, to life imprisonment. Eleven other accused received varying prison terms. Convicted individuals were found guilty under Sections 302/120B/34 of the Penal Code.

The attack occurred during an Awami League rally at Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004. Sheikh Hasina, then Opposition Leader, narrowly survived, but 24 people, including Ivy Rahman, party Women Affairs Secretary, were killed, and over 300 were injured.

Following investigations, charges were filed against 52 accused, including BNP leaders, Huji members, and former government and law enforcement officials. Some death sentences were executed in other cases, leaving 49 accused in this case, of whom 31 were in jail during the verdict announcement.

The case’s appeals and death references have gone through multiple hearings over the years, including during caretaker and subsequent Awami League governments. The Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing could be a decisive moment in the long-running case.

Topics:

Bangladesh Supreme CourtAugust 21 grenade attack case
Read More

All courts to remain closed on August 5

SC upholds HC order scraping defamation case against Yunus

Grenade attack case: SC adjourns appeal hearing against acquittal of Tarique, Babar

Grenade attack case: SC to hear appeal petition challenging acquittal of Tarique, Babar Thursday

SC set to resume regular activities on Sunday

EC to decide on Jamaat registration, Ishraque mayorship after getting court orders

Latest News

Speculation rises over emergence of a new party

357 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Salahuddin Ahmed warns July Accord can’t override constitution, may set ‘bad precedent’

British high commissioner meets with chief justice

Titas disconnects illegal gas connections in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x