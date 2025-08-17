HC defers former CJ’s bail petition hearing for 2 months

The High Court on Sunday deferred till October 26 the hearing on the bail petition filed by former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in a case filed over the death of a Jubo Dal activist at Jatrabari during the July uprising.

The HC bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja passed the order after hearing a petition filed seeking time.

On Monday, the lawyers of Khairul Haque filed a petition seeking cancellation of the case and bail for their client.

The state counsel filed a petition seeking time for one week in the case that led to chaos at the court.

Later, the court fixed Sunday for hearing the petition.

On July 24 this year, detectives arrested Khairul from his Dhanmondi residence.