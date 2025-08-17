Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

HC defers former CJ’s bail petition hearing for 2 months

On July 24 this year, detectives arrested former chief justice Khairul from his Dhanmondi residence

File image of High Court. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 08:41 PM

The High Court on Sunday deferred till October 26 the hearing on the bail petition filed by former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in a case filed over the death of a Jubo Dal activist at Jatrabari during the July uprising.

The HC bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja passed the order after hearing a petition filed seeking time.

On Monday, the lawyers of Khairul Haque filed a petition seeking cancellation of the case and bail for their client.

The state counsel filed a petition seeking time for one week in the case that led to chaos at the court.

Later, the court fixed Sunday for hearing the petition.

On July 24 this year, detectives arrested Khairul from his Dhanmondi residence.

Topics:

High Court (HC)Bail Petition
Read More

HC asks to make list of looters of stones from Bholaganj tourist site

Medical negligence: HC orders 5C compensation for injured newborn, investigation directed

SC adjourns Aug 21 grenade attack case hearing till Aug 13

Ex-chief justice ABM Khairul Haque remanded for 7 days

Police submit report to High Court over Muradnagar rape

HC disposes of contempt plea against Sarjis with observation

Latest News

Trump gave Putin red-carpet treatment — what now for Ukraine?

Tarique urges people to unite for democracy, fair election

NBR traces 40,000C in laundered assets abroad

People urged not to be misled over Adviser Farooki's sickness

Mytv Chairman Nasir Uddin arrested

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x