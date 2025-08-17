5 to die, 4 sentenced to jail unto death for Dr Nitai murder

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced five people to death and four others to life imprisonment unto death for killing Dr Narayan Chandra Datta (Nitai), assistant professor of the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Mohakhali area of the capital in 2012.

Judge of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-10, Md Rezaul Karim, handed down the punishment.

The condemned convicts were identified as Quamrul, Bakul Mia, Mintu alias Bargira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Hasan Miji and Syed Bepari alias Abu Sayed.

The court also fined them Tk10,000 each.

The lifers were identified as Saidul, Masum, Abul Kalam and Foysal.

The court also fined them Tk10,000 each.

The court also sentenced life imprisonment to another accused, identified as Rafiqul Islam.

According to the prosecution, Dr Narayan Chandra Datta (Nitai), assistant professor of Medicine Department of National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH), was found dead at his Mohakhali residence on August 22, 2012.

Later, he was taken to NIDCH where the doctors declared him dead.

Tarit Kanti Datta, father of Dr Nitai filed a case with Banani police station.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 10 people on February 11, 2013.

During the investigation, police found that Dr Nitai was killed by the convicts as they went there for stealing belongings from the house.