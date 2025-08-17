Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

5 to die, 4 sentenced to jail unto death for Dr Nitai murder

Police found Dr Nitai was killed during a robbery at his home on August 22, 2012

Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 05:02 PM

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced five people to death and four others to life imprisonment unto death for killing Dr Narayan Chandra Datta (Nitai), assistant professor of the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Mohakhali area of the capital in 2012.

Judge of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-10, Md Rezaul Karim, handed down the punishment.

The condemned convicts were identified as Quamrul, Bakul Mia, Mintu alias Bargira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Hasan Miji and Syed Bepari alias Abu Sayed.

The court also fined them Tk10,000 each.

The lifers were identified as Saidul, Masum, Abul Kalam and Foysal.

The court also fined them Tk10,000 each.

The court also sentenced life imprisonment to another accused, identified as Rafiqul Islam.

According to the prosecution, Dr Narayan Chandra Datta (Nitai), assistant professor of Medicine Department of National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH), was found dead at his Mohakhali residence on August 22, 2012.

Later, he was taken to NIDCH where the doctors declared him dead.

Tarit Kanti Datta, father of Dr Nitai filed a case with Banani police station.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 10 people on February 11, 2013.

During the investigation, police found that Dr Nitai was killed by the convicts as they went there for stealing belongings from the house.

Topics:

Dhaka court
Read More

Bail denied for Khairul Haque in murder case

BNP leader Anee acquitted in ACC case

Actor Apu Biswas secures bail in attempted murder case

Murder near Mitford Hospital triggers public outcry

AL leaders Tuhin, Murad placed on remand

Murder suspect escapes from court

Latest News

1,818C project to modernize power substations gets Ecnec nod

One more dies of dengue in 24hrs

Bangladesh to construct 201 mini-stadiums under a mega project

In high-stakes summit, Trump, not Putin, budges

Rizwana: Removal of president’s portrait has no link with election

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x