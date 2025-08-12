Wife of Major Sadikul confesses in court over ‘secret meeting’

Sumaiya Tahmid Zafrin, wife of Major Sadikul Haque (currently under military custody), has given a confessional statement in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act over a secret meeting allegedly organized by activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farjana Haque recorded her statement under Section 164 as police produced Zafrin before the court after the end of her five-day remand in the case and sought to record her confession.

Earlier, on Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah had placed Zafrin on a five-day remand in the same case.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Zafrin from the capital’s Mirpur DOHS area on Wednesday.

According to the case statement, around 300 to 400 people—including leaders and activists of the Awami League and Chhatra League, as well as some retired government officials—took part in a day-long secret meeting on July 8 at KB Convention Centre, adjacent to Bashundhara Residential Area.

The case alleged that the meeting aimed to hatch conspiracies against the government, including a plan to create unrest in the capital by laying siege to the Shahbagh area, ultimately to pave the way for Sheikh Hasina’s return to the country.