Latif Siddique, 15 others sent to jail

A Dhaka court has sent former minister Abdul Latif Siddique and 15 others to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Shahbagh police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque passed the order on Friday.

The other accused are: Md Abdullah Al Amin, 73, Sheikh Hoilafizur Rahman Karzon, 55, Manjurul Alam, 49, Kazi ATM Anisur Rahman Bulbul, 72, Golam Mostafa, 81, Md Mohiul Islam alias Babu, 64, Md Zakir Hossain, 74, Md Tawsiful Bari Khan, 72, Md Amir Hossain Suman, 37, Md Al Amin, 40, Md Nazmul Ahsan, 35, Syed Shahed Hasan, 36, Md Shafiqul Islam Delwar, 64, Dewan Mohammad Ali, 50, and Md Abdullahil Kaiyum, 61.

Earlier, on Friday, Sub-Inspector Toufiq Hasan, the investigation officer of the case, submitted a petition to keep them in jail.

The defence counsel filed a bail petition, which Additional Public Prosecutor Shamsuddoha Suman opposed on behalf of the state.

After the hearing, the judge rejected the bail plea and ordered the accused to be sent to jail.

The case was filed by SI Md Amirul Islam of Shahbagh police station.

According to the case statement, around 11am on Thursday, the complainant noticed a group of people surrounding others at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium, chanting slogans against the Awami League and calling it “fascist" while Abdul Latif Siddique was delivering a speech.

The police later learned during interrogation that on August 5, an organization named "Moncho 71" was launched with the stated aim of resisting conspiracies to erase and distort the history of the Liberation War.

As part of its preparations, the organization arranged a roundtable discussion at 10am on Thursday.

Interrogation further revealed that around 70–80 people, including the arrested accused, participated in the roundtable.

Police subsequently took them into custody.

Witnesses told police that Latif Siddique, under the banner of "Moncho 71", was in fact inciting others to destabilize the country through armed struggle and to overthrow the interim government, while delivering what police described as conspiratorial comments.

His speech prompted attendees to surround others at the venue, chanting slogans against the Awami League and branding it as “fascist.”

In the petition, the investigation officer said that the case is under investigation and for the sake of a fair probe and as the verification of the accused’s identities and addresses is yet to be completed, it is necessary to keep them in prison until the investigation concludes.