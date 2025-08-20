Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Palak, Atiqul shown arrested in new murder cases

On Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Mizbah Ur Rahman passed the order

Combination image of Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Md Atiqul Islam. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 01:25 PM

A Dhaka court has shown former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former Dhaka North mayor Md Atiqul Islam arrested in two separate murder cases over the July Uprising.

On Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Mizbah Ur Rahman passed the order. Investigation officers produced the accused before the court and filed petitions to show they were arrested in the cases. The court later granted the pleas.

According to Palak’s case documents, during the July Uprising on July 19 last year, truck driver Md Hossain had parked his goods-laden truck in Gabtoli and was heading to his rented home.

Around 2:30pm, when he reached the Hossain Market area of Chand Udyan, a bullet fired by the accused pierced through the left side of his chest.

At 3am the following day, his mother, Reena Begum, found her son’s body lying on the road.

On August 31 last year, the victim’s mother filed a murder case with the Mohammadpur police station over the incident.

According to Atiq’s case documents, during the anti-discrimination movement on July 18, businessman Istiak Mahmud along with others, joined a program.

In front of Nawab Habibullah High School in Sector 4 of Uttara East, activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League launched an attack and opened fire.

Istiak was shot in the abdomen. He received treatment at Evercare Hospital.

Later, on October 29, a case was filed.

Topics:

Zunaid Ahmed PalakDhaka Metropolitan MagistrateAtiqul Islam
Read More

Wife of Major Sadikul confesses in court over ‘secret meeting’

Ex-chief justice ABM Khairul Haque remanded for 7 days

Court orders forensic report on model Meghna’s passport, mobile phone, and laptop

July 28: Coordinators end protest in custody; Hasina consoles victims’ kin

DB detains coordinators as Palak says internet ‘just went down’

Secretariat vandalism: Four accused sent to jail

Latest News

Actor Siddique taken into custody in murder case

AAAB hosts Networking Hub with GP CEO Yasir Azman

Chhatra Dal announces Ducsu panel led by Abid, Hamim, and Mayed

Ex-acting mayor of GCC on 3-day remand in attempted murder case

Jamaat holds emergency executive council meeting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x