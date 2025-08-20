Palak, Atiqul shown arrested in new murder cases

A Dhaka court has shown former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and former Dhaka North mayor Md Atiqul Islam arrested in two separate murder cases over the July Uprising.

On Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Mizbah Ur Rahman passed the order. Investigation officers produced the accused before the court and filed petitions to show they were arrested in the cases. The court later granted the pleas.

According to Palak’s case documents, during the July Uprising on July 19 last year, truck driver Md Hossain had parked his goods-laden truck in Gabtoli and was heading to his rented home.

Around 2:30pm, when he reached the Hossain Market area of Chand Udyan, a bullet fired by the accused pierced through the left side of his chest.

At 3am the following day, his mother, Reena Begum, found her son’s body lying on the road.

On August 31 last year, the victim’s mother filed a murder case with the Mohammadpur police station over the incident.

According to Atiq’s case documents, during the anti-discrimination movement on July 18, businessman Istiak Mahmud along with others, joined a program.

In front of Nawab Habibullah High School in Sector 4 of Uttara East, activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League launched an attack and opened fire.

Istiak was shot in the abdomen. He received treatment at Evercare Hospital.

Later, on October 29, a case was filed.