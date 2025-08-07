Major Sadique’s wife Jafrin put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Sumaiya Jafrin, wife of Major Sadique, on a five-day remand in a case filed over her alleged involvement in a secret meeting with Awami League leaders and activists.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefat Ullah passed the order when Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Zehad Hossain, the investigating officer of the case, produced her before the court with a seven-day remand plea.

Besides, Advocate Morshed Hossain Shaheen, legal counsel for Jafrin, filed a petition seeking bail for his client.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Sumaiya in the Mirpur DOHS area.

According to the case statement, Sumaiya was involved in providing training to Awami League leaders and activists.

The Bangladesh Army recently took Major Sadique into custody following a claim that surfaced recently on social media and various news platforms that he was involved in providing training to Awami League activists.

Brigadier General Md Nazim-Ud-Daula, director of Military Operations at Army Headquarters, disclosed the matter at a press briefing held on July 31 at Officers’ Mess A in Dhaka Cantonment.