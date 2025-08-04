High Court issues rule to allow students of private schools to take scholarship exams

The High Court has issued a rule asking why students of private schools should not be allowed to take part in the primary scholarship examination.

The director general of the Directorate of Primary Education and the director of the sub-scholarship department have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Sk Tahsin Ali issued the rule on Monday following a hearing on a related writ petition.

Earlier, Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, a resident of Narsingdi, filed a writ challenging the exclusion of students from private schools in the primary scholarship examination.

The petitioner said that until 2022, students from all institutions — both government and private — could participate in the primary scholarship exam.

However, on July 17, the Directorate of Primary Education issued two circulars.

The circulars did not include any provision for private school students to sit for the scholarship exam.

For this reason, I filed the writ, the petitioner said, adding: “I presented the arguments myself in court.”