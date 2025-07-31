Charge sheet filed against Hasina, others in July uprising murder case in Feni

Police on Thursday submitted a charge sheet against 221 leaders and activists of Awami League, including its chief Sheikh Hasina, over the killing of Mahbubul Hassan Masum during last year's July-August mass uprising.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Alamgir Hossain of Feni Model Thana, who is also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Jabed Akhter in Feni.

Md Habibur Rahman, superintendent of police (SP), disclosed the information at a press briefing at his office.

The SP told the journalists that the AL leaders and activists during the anti-government movement on August 4 last year attacked the anti-discrimination students at Mohipal area on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway.

At least 11 people, including Masum, died on the spot, and many others were injured during the attack.

Later, Mahmudul Hassan, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Feni Model Thana accusing 162 people, but police, during the investigation, found the involvement of 221 people in the attack.

The SP said that they found direct involvement of 156 people out of 162 mentioned accused and 62 more people were also involved in the killing.

The prominent accused in the case are former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former member of parliament (MP) from Feni-2 constituency and general secretary of Feni district AL Nizam Uddin Hazari, former Jatiya Party lawmaker from Feni-2 constituency Lt Gen (Rtd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, general secretary of Feni Sadar Upazila AL Susen Chandra Shil and general secretary of Feni Poura AL Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi.

Police have so far arrested 51 accused in the case, and three of the accused have already given confessional statements before the court in this connection, the SP said, adding that police also recovered some arms and ammunition in connection with the killings.

The innocent people who were accused were dropped from the charge sheet, Habibur Rahman said, adding that none were included in the charge sheet on political considerations.

The SP said that a total of seven murder cases and 15 attempted murder cases were lodged in connection with the mass killing on August 4, in which a total of 2,199 people were accused.