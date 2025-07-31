Thursday, July 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Five sentenced to death for murdering easy bike driver in Faridpur

The murder took place in 2019

Death sentenced individuals for murdering an easy bike driver in Faridpur. Photo: Rashedul Hasan Kajol, Faridpur Correspondent/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM

A court in Faridpur has sentenced five people to death for hijacking an easybike and killing its driver.

In addition, each of them has been fined Tk20,000, and in default, they will serve one year of rigorous imprisonment.

Another accused in the case has been sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Tk10,000, and in default, ten months of simple imprisonment.

On Thursday afternoon, Additional District and Sessions Judge Maksudur Rahman delivered the verdict. Four of the convicts were present in court during the pronouncement. They were later sent to prison under police custody.

The convicts are -- Md Mehedi Abu Kawser, Md Jony Molla, Md Russel Sheikh (fugitive), Rajes Ravi Das, and Md Robin Molla alias Vicky — all from Faridpur Sadar upazila.

Among them, Md Russel Sheikh is absconding and was not present in court. The other accused, Badsha Sheikh from Rajbari district, received ten years of rigorous imprisonment and the aforementioned fine.

Additional Public Prosecutor of the Additional District and Sessions Judge’s Court, Advocate Chowdhury Zahid Hasan confirmed the matter. 

According to the case statement, on November 14, 2019, a 20-year-old youth named Shawkat Molla left his home in the afternoon with his easybike but never returned. His family searched extensively but failed to find him. The next morning, around 7am, police recovered his body from a paddy field owned by Abul Hossain near the end of Molla Bari Road in Goalachamat, by the bypass road. His father, Ainal Sheikh, later filed a murder case with the Faridpur Kotwali police station.

Death Sentence
