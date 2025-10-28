Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Son sentenced to death for killing mother in Rangpur

Senior District and Sessions Judge of Rangpur Fazle Khoda Md Nazir gave the verdict in the courtroom yesterday  afternoon in the presence of the accused

Jamil Mia sentenced to death for murdering his mother in Rangpur; fined Tk 20,000. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 10:09 PM

A court has sentenced Jamil Mia to death for killing his mother Jamila Begum more than three years ago in Najirdaho village of Kawnia upazila in Rangpur district. 

At the same time, the convict has also been fined Tk 20,000. 

Senior District and Sessions Judge of Rangpur Fazle Khoda Md Nazir gave the verdict in the courtroom yesterday  afternoon in the presence of the accused. 

The convict Jamil is the son of Abdur Razzaque of the same village. 

According to the prosecution, Jamil Mia's wife Kakoli Khatun moved to her father's house after a disagreement with her mother-in-law Jamila Begum. Jamil was very angry with his mother. 

At one point, on the night of August 19, 2022, after eating, Jamil Mia and his mother Jamila Khatun fell asleep in separate beds in the same room. 

Taking this opportunity, around 1 am, Jamil Mia strangled his mother to death by pressing her nose and mouth with a pillow and buried her body in a hole in the living room floor. 

