Court orders forensic report on model Meghna’s passport, mobile phone, and laptop

In the ongoing fraud and extortion case filed at Dhanmondi police Station, the court has ordered the preparation of forensic reports on the passport, mobile phone, laptop, and other items seized from model Meghna Alam.

The court has also instructed the investigation officer to explain why these items should not be returned to her custody.

On Tuesday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Azharul Islam’s court passed the order, directing the investigation officer to present a cause before the court by August 31.

The seized items include Meghna Alam’s passport, an iPhone 16 Pro, a MacBook, an Oppo mobile phone, and a laptop.

Meghna Alam’s lawyers, Mahima Bandhan and Mohsin Reza, confirmed the information, stating that Meghna Alam is a leadership trainer who frequently travels abroad for various events.

They emphasized their request to have her passport returned during the hearing. The court has asked the investigation officer to prepare forensic reports on the seized items and explain the reasons for withholding these items from Meghna Alam by August 31.

Previously, on April 10, Meghna was sent to jail under a 30-day detention order issued under the Special Powers Act. This detention order was later canceled. On April 17, she was formally arrested in the Dhanmondi Police Station case. On April 28, the court granted her bail, and she was released from jail on April 29.

According to the case allegations, Meghna Alam, Dewan Samir, and two to three unidentified individuals are active members of a well-organized fraud ring.

They allegedly use women to trap foreign diplomats, representatives, and wealthy local businessmen working in Bangladesh into illicit relationships. They then extort money by threatening to damage their reputations.

Dewan Samir is known as the CEO of Kawaii Group, a business company, and the owner of Sanjana International, a manpower company.

He also previously operated Mirai International Event Management Limited. His objective allegedly was to appoint smart women as brand ambassadors in his company to facilitate easy access to foreign diplomats and wealthy businessmen.