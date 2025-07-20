Sunday, July 20, 2025

HC disposes of contempt plea against Sarjis with observation

A Supreme Court lawyer sent a legal notice to Sarjis Alam on May 24, alleging that his Facebook post was derogatory toward the apex court

File image of Sarjis Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 04:53 PM

The High Court (HC) on Sunday disposed of a contempt of court petition brought against NCP Chief Organizer (North) Sarjis Alam over his Facebook post regarding the Supreme Court, with an observation. 

A High Court division bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this connection, petitioner Advocate Md Jasim Uddin said.

The Supreme Court lawyer sent a legal notice to Sarjis on May 24, alleging that his Facebook post was derogatory toward the apex court.

He filed the contempt of court petition against Sarjis on May 28, as the NCP leader refrained from replying to his notice.

Topics:

High Court (HC)Sarjis Alam
