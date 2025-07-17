Thursday, July 17, 2025

Three accused give confessional statements in Mitford murder case

After recording the confessions, the magistrates ordered their transfer to prison

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 08:04 PM

Three accused have given confessional statements before separate Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka after being remanded for different durations in connection with the murder of scrap trader Lal Chand alias Md Sohag, 39 in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College (Mitford Hospital) in Old Dhaka.

The accused are Titon Gazi, Md Alamgir, and Monir alias Lomba Monir.

The confessions were recorded on Thursday by Metropolitan magistrates- Md Monirul Islam, Mohammad Ehsanul Islam and Awlad Hossain Muhammad Jonaid.

Upon completion of various phases of remand, the accused were presented before the courts by police.

As they voluntarily agreed to provide confessional statements, the investigating officer of the case and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali police station, Md Moniruzzaman, submitted a petition to record the statements, which the courts granted.

Following the recordings, the magistrates ordered their transfer to prison.

OC Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter to the media.

Earlier, on Saturday, a Dhaka court had granted a five-day remand for Titon Gazi and on Sunday, a four-day remand each for Alamgir and Monir.

On July 9, Lal Chand alias Sohag was brutally murdered near the gate of Mitford Hospital.

He was hacked, beaten and bludgeoned with stones.

Following the incident, his elder sister filed a murder case with Kotwali police station.

Additionally, police filed a separate case under the Arms Act.

To date, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Murder CaseDhaka Metropolitan Magistrate
