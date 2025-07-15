Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Grenade attack case: SC to hear appeal petition challenging acquittal of Tarique, Babar Thursday

The grenade attack was carried out on August 21, 2004 in Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Avenue that left 24 people dead

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 03:54 PM

The High Court has fixed Thursday for hearing the appeal petition filed challenging the High Court order that had acquitted all accused, including BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, in the 21st August grenade attack case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, passed the order.

Senior Advocate Barrister Jamiruddin Sircar and 10 others stood for the accused while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.

On June 1, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court approved the leave-to-appeal petition filed by the state over challenging the High Court order in the case.

On March 19, the state filed an appeal petition challenging the High Court order in the case.

On December 1 last year, the High Court acquitted Tarique Rahman, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and Lutfozzaman Babar, who had been sentenced to death, along with other accused in the case.

The grenade attack was carried out on August 21, 2004 in Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Avenue that left 24 people dead and nearly 300 others injured.

On October 10, 2018, a Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal pronounced a verdict in one of the cases (pertaining to murder and explosives).

The tribunal sentenced 19 accused, including Lutfozzaman Babar and former deputy education minister Abdus Salam Pintu, to death.

Besides, 19 others, including Tarique Rahman, were handed life term imprisonment while 11 accused received various terms of imprisonment and fines.

The judgment was subsequently transferred to the HC in 2018, registered as a death reference case.

The grenade attack on August 21, 2004 prompted the filing of two cases -- one for murder and another for explosives --with Motijheel Police Station.

In 2008, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) charged 22 people, alleging that the attack was orchestrated by militants aiming to assassinate Sheikh Hasina and render the Awami League leaderless.

Subsequently, under the Awami League government, further investigation led to the submission of an additional charge sheet, naming 30 people, including Tarique Rahman.

Topics:

August 21 grenade attackBangladesh Supreme CourtBangladesh High Court
Read More

Govt: Yunus does not want to be declared 'national reformer'

HC releases full judgment declaring scrapping of caretaker govt illegal

High Court orders takedown of Muradnagar rape video

SC set to resume regular activities on Sunday

Major Sinha's sister satisfied with HC verdict, urges swift implementation

EC to decide on Jamaat registration, Ishraque mayorship after getting court orders

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x