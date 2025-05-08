SC to deliver verdict on Azhar's appeal on May 27

The Appellate Division has concluded the second and final day of hearings on the appeal filed by former assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami ATM Azharul Islam, who challenged his death sentence in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War, and has set May 27 for delivering the verdict.
On Thursday, a full bench of seven judges, led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, fixed the date.
Earlier, on December 30, 2014, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Azhar to death for charges 2, 3, and 4.
For charge 5, related to abduction, torture, rape, and other crimes, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
For charge 6, related to torture, he received a 5-year sentence. The tribunal stated that charge 1 was not proven.
Subsequently, Azharul Islam filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on January 29, 2015, seeking acquittal.
On October 31, 2019, a four-member Appellate Division bench, led by then Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, delivered the verdict.
By majority decision, the death sentences on charges 2, 3, and 4 were upheld. The court also upheld the 5-year sentence under charge 6, while acquitting him of charge 5.
Azhar faced a total of six charges at the International Crimes Tribunal.
Charge 1: Between March 24 and 27, 1971, 11 people—including leading freedom fighter, NAP leader, and prominent tax lawyer AY Mahfuz Ali—were abducted and tortured. On April 3, they were executed by firing squad at Dakhiganj cremation ground in Rangpur.
Charge 2: On April 16, 1971, in Dhappar, Badargonj of Rangpur, the accused allegedly killed 15 unarmed Bangali civilians and looted and set fire to their homes.
Charge 3: On April 17, 1971, in Jharua Beel area of Badargonj, the accused allegedly led the mass killing of more than 1,200 innocent people and carried out looting and arson.
Charge 4: On the same day, April 17, the accused abducted four professors of Carmichael College and one of their wives from the college campus and shot them dead near the Damdam Bridge.
Charge 5: Between March 25 and December 16, women were allegedly abducted from Rangpur town and surrounding areas and held at the town hall, where they were raped and physically abused. The accused was also involved in the abduction, detention, torture, grievous injuries, and mass killings of unarmed Bangalis, including women.
Charge 6: In mid-November 1971, a person was tortured in Guptapara, Rangpur. On December 1, another person was abducted from Betpotti and taken to the Muslim student dormitory of Rangpur College, where they were subjected to inhumane torture and serious injury.