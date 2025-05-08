SC to deliver verdict on Azhar's appeal on May 27

The Appellate Division has concluded the second and final day of hearings on the appeal filed by former assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami ATM Azharul Islam, who challenged his death sentence in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War, and has set May 27 for delivering the verdict.

On Thursday, a full bench of seven judges, led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed, fixed the date.

Earlier, on December 30, 2014, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Azhar to death for charges 2, 3, and 4.

For charge 5, related to abduction, torture, rape, and other crimes, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

For charge 6, related to torture, he received a 5-year sentence. The tribunal stated that charge 1 was not proven.

Subsequently, Azharul Islam filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on January 29, 2015, seeking acquittal.

On October 31, 2019, a four-member Appellate Division bench, led by then Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, delivered the verdict.

By majority decision, the death sentences on charges 2, 3, and 4 were upheld. The court also upheld the 5-year sentence under charge 6, while acquitting him of charge 5.

Azhar faced a total of six charges at the International Crimes Tribunal.