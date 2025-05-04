Report on arrest warrants for Hasina, Putul, 16 others deferred

A Dhaka court has deferred the submission of a report regarding the arrests of 18 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, who are accused in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) concerning the allocation of plots by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

On Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Zakir Hossain Galib set May 18 as the new date for submitting the report, confirmed Aminul Islam, assistant director of the ACC's prosecution division.

The scheduled day was originally meant for submitting a report on whether the accused had been arrested. However, as the police failed to submit the report, the court fixed May 18 as the new date.

Earlier, on April 10, the court issued arrest warrants against the 18 accused after accepting the charges filed by the ACC.

The case was filed on January 12 by ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya.

According to the case statement, Saima Wazed Putul received a plot in the Purbachal New Town Housing Project despite already owning residential property (house, flat, or housing facilities) in Dhaka city in her name or in the name of family members, which was deliberately concealed.

She allegedly used the influence of Sheikh Hasina’s power and also exerted influence over the officials responsible for the allocation, it said.

Through misuse of power and collusion among the accused, plot No 17 on Road No 203 in Sector 27 of the Purbachal project was allocated in her name. She accepted the plot with full possession and registration, the statement added.

The accused have allegedly committed punishable offenses under the Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act by acting in collusion for personal and mutual gain.

Following the investigation, Afnan Jannat Keya submitted the charge sheet to the court on March 10 against Sheikh Hasina, Saima Wazed Putul, and 16 others.