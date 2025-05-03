Abrar Fahad murder case: HC releases full verdict

The High Court on Saturday released the full verdict that upheld the death penalty of 20 students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and life imprisonment for five others in the Abrar Fahad murder case.

The 131-page full verdict was published on the Supreme Court’s website.

On March 16, the HC upheld the trial court’s verdict confirming the death penalty of 20 Buet students and life imprisonment of five others in the sensational case.

A High Court bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered the verdict.

Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Buet’s electrical and electronic engineering department, was beaten to death on October 6, 2019, by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League at Sher-e-Bangla Hall.

The attack was reportedly triggered by a Facebook post Abrar had made about water-sharing issues between Bangladesh and India. His body was later found on the dormitory’s staircase.

The following day, Abrar’s father filed a murder case at Chawkbazar police station. The incident sparked nationwide outrage, leading to widespread protests.

On December 8, 2021, a Dhaka court sentenced 20 Buet students to death and handed life imprisonment to five others for their involvement in the murder.

Convicts and sentences:

The 20 students sentenced to death are: Mehedi Hassan Rasel, Anik Sarker, Mehedi Hassan Robin, Ifty Mosharaf Sakal, Moniruzzaman Monir, Meftahul Islam Jiyon, Majedur Rahman, Muzahidur Rahman, Tabakhairul Islam Tanvir, Hossen Mohammad Toha, Shamim Billah, Nazmus Shadat, Muntasir Al Jemi, Mizanur Rahman, Mahmud Setu, Shamsul Arifin Rafat, Morshed Omorto Islam, Ehtesamul Rabbi, Morshed Uzzaman Jishan and Mujtaba Rafeed.

The five students who received life imprisonment are: Muhtasim Fuyad, Akash Hossain, Mowaz Abu Horaira, Omit Shaha and Ishtiaq Hassan Munna.

Of the total 25 accused in the case, five are on the run.

The HC began hearing the death reference and appeals on November 28 last year.