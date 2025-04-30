Supreme Court stays HC bail of Chinmoy Das

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the HC order that had granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote and a former Iskcon leader, in a sedition case.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Md Rezaul Haque passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by the state counsel hours after the High Court granted him bail.

The stay order will remain in force until the filing of a leave-to-appeal petition and release of the full text of the verdict.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Anik R Haque stood for the state.

Earlier in the day, the High Court granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in the sedition case.

The bench of Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza passed the order.

Earlier, on February 4, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why Chinmoy should not be granted bail in the sedition case, rejecting his bail plea.

On October 25 last year, a large gathering of the Sanatani community was held in Chittagong under the leadership of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On October 31, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy, on charges of belittling the national flag.

On November 22, another large rally was held in Rangpur under the leadership of Chinmoy, who was arrested in Dhaka on November 25 in the sedition case.

A Chittagong court rejected Chinmoy's bail petition, ordered him to be sent to jail, and the decision sparked clashes between his followers, law enforcers and lawyers on the court premises.

At one stage of the clash, one lawyer, Saiful Islam Alif, was hacked to death outside the court premises.

Several cases were filed against Chinmoy and others following the murder of the lawyer.