State seeks suspension of Chinmoy Das’ bail

Earlier in the day, the High Court granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in connection with the sedition charge

File image of Chandan Kumar Dhar Prokash Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 06:16 PM

The state has filed a petition with the Chamber Court seeking a stay on the bail granted by the High Court to former Iskcon leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a sedition case.

The application was submitted to the concerned branch of the Chamber Court on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the High Court granted bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das in connection with the sedition charge.

The bench comprising Justice Md Atowar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza made the rule absolute and delivered the verdict in favor of bail.

Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya represented Chinmoy Krishna Das, while the state was represented by Additional Attorney General Barrister Anik R Haque and Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan.

The case stems from an event held on October 25, 2024, when a large gathering of the Sanatani community was organized in Chittagong under the leadership of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On October 31, a sedition case was filed against him, alleging disrespect to the national flag.

A total of 19 individuals, including Chinmoy, were named in the case.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024.

The following day, his bail plea was rejected by the Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, which ordered his detention.

The court’s decision led to a violent clash between law enforcement and Chinmoy's followers, including lawyers, near the court premises.

During the altercation, lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was fatally attacked.

Since then, Chinmoy has remained in custody.

His bail application was again rejected by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Chittagong on January 2, 2025.

Subsequently, he filed a bail petition with the High Court.

On February 4, 2025, the High Court issued a two-week rule asking why he should not be granted bail in the sedition case.

The same bench—Justice Md Atowar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza—later ruled in favor of his bail.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari
