Actor Siddique placed on 7-day remand in attempted murder case

The remand order was issued on Wednesday

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 04:13 PM

Actor Siddiqur Rahman Siddique has been placed on a seven-day remand in a case over the alleged attempted murder of rickshaw van driver Jabbar Ali Hawlader during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Gulshan.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah issued the remand order on Wednesday.

Siddique was presented before the court by the investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Abdus Salam of Gulshan police station, who requested a 10-day remand.

The defense filed a bail petition, while the assistant public prosecutor argued in favor of the remand.

After the hearing, the judge granted a seven-day remand.

According to eyewitnesses and police, a group of youths allegedly intercepted and assaulted Siddique on Bailey Road in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, branding him a “collaborator of the Awami League,” before handing him over to Ramna police.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of youths dragging Siddique while his clothes are torn.

Some individuals continued to strike him as he was being taken away, during which the actor was seen crying.

The attackers chanted slogans calling him a “collaborator of the Awami League.”

It is known that Siddique sought nominations multiple times from the Awami League to contest in Dhaka’s Gulshan and Tangail’s Madhupur constituencies during the party’s tenure in government, but he did not get the party ticket.

Reportedly, on July 19, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, shots were fired at protesters in front of Confidence Tower in Shahjadpur, Gulshan.

Jabbar Ali Hawlader was shot in the incident.

After recovering from treatment, he filed a case at Gulshan police station against 109 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Topics:

Awami LeagueRemand
