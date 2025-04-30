Ramna Batamul cases: HC to deliver verdict on May 8

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday set May 8 to deliver its judgment on the death references, appeals, and jail appeals of the convicts in the Ramna Batamul bombing cases filed over two decades ago.

An HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Nasreen Akter fixed the date.

Earlier, on February 18 this year, the court concluded hearings on the death references and appeals, with the verdict pending and expected to be delivered any day.

On April 14, 2001, during Chhayanaut’s Bangla New Year celebrations at Ramna Batamul, a bomb blast left nine people dead on the spot. Another person died later at the hospital.

Two cases—one for murder and another under the Explosives Act—were filed at Ramna police station after the incident.

On June 23, 2014, Dhaka's second additional metropolitan sessions judge delivered its verdict in the murder case.

Eight people, including Mufti Hannan, the top leader of Harkatul Jihad (Huji), were sentenced to death, and six others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Mufti Hannan was hanged on April 12, 2017, following a conviction in another grenade attack case in Sylhet.

The death references and appeals of the convicts remained pending for hearing in the HC.