HC stays DMP order requiring permission for arrests in uprising cases

The High Court on Wednesday suspended a directive for three months, issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), that required law enforcement officers to obtain approval from higher authorities before arresting any accused named in FIRs related to the July uprising.

A High Court bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi passed the order after a hearing on a writ petition challenging the DMP directive.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned, including the home secretary and DMP commissioner, to explain why the order should not be declared illegal.

Earlier, on Sunday, Supreme Court lawyer Md Jasim Uddin filed the writ, with senior jurist Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal participating in the hearing pro bono.