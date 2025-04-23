Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

HC stays DMP order requiring permission for arrests in uprising cases

The court seeks explanation on why the order should not be declared illegal

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 02:51 PM

The High Court on Wednesday suspended a directive for three months, issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), that required law enforcement officers to obtain approval from higher authorities before arresting any accused named in FIRs related to the July uprising. 

A High Court bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi passed the order after a hearing on a writ petition challenging the DMP directive.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned, including the home secretary and DMP commissioner, to explain why the order should not be declared illegal.

Earlier, on Sunday, Supreme Court lawyer Md Jasim Uddin filed the writ, with senior jurist Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal participating in the hearing pro bono.

Topics:

Supreme CourtDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)writ petitionHigh Court (HC)
Read More

High court grants bail to 61 pro-Awami League lawyers

Appellate Division scraps charge framing against Yunus in ACC case

Task force gets 6 more months to probe Sagar-Runi murder

DMP: Sagar-Runi murder case documents not burnt

Azharul's appeal hearing set for May 6

Autorickshaw drivers protest ban in Gulshan, bikers attacked

Latest News

SpaceX technical launch in Bangladesh by May, VP tells Yunus

Australia mourns giant of cricket Keith Stackpole

4 indicted in Magura girl rape, murder case

Charred bodies recovered as Israeli strikes kill 17 in Gaza

Arrest warrant issued for Meher Afroz Shaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x