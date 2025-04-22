Pori Moni sued for assaulting domestic worker

A woman has filed a case against two individuals, including actress Shamsun Nahar Smriti—popularly known as Pori Moni—alleging that she was assaulted while working at the actress's flat in 2024.

Pinki Akter, who worked as a domestic help at Pori Moni's residence in 2024, filed the case against the actress and one of her associates, Sourav, 28, with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter on Tuesday.

After recording the plaintiff’s statement, the court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit its report by May 8.

Confirming the development, plaintiff’s counsel Advocate Nasidus Zaman Nissan said that Pinki had joined work at Pori Moni’s flat in March 2024 through an agency.

Advocate Nissan said: “On April 2, 2024, Pori Moni, allegedly under the influence of drugs, began abusing my client over a disagreement regarding feeding her child. Pinki mentioned that, according to the feeding schedule, it was time for milk, but the actress insisted it was time for solid food. Upon hearing this, Pori Moni started hitting her—slapping and punching her on the face and head indiscriminately.

"At one point, Pinki lost consciousness. The second accused, Sourav, was present during the incident and instead of intervening, he encouraged Pori Moni to continue the assault.”

Following the incident, Pinki managed to call the police by dialing 999 and left the house. She later received treatment at Dhaka Kurmitola General Hospital.