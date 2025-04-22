Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pori Moni sued for assaulting domestic worker

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit its report by May 8

 

File image of Pori Moni. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 07:35 PM

A woman has filed a case against two individuals, including actress Shamsun Nahar Smriti—popularly known as Pori Moni—alleging that she was assaulted while working at the actress's flat in 2024.

Pinki Akter, who worked as a domestic help at Pori Moni's residence in 2024, filed the case against the actress and one of her associates, Sourav, 28, with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter on Tuesday.

After recording the plaintiff’s statement, the court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter and submit its report by May 8.

Confirming the development, plaintiff’s counsel Advocate Nasidus Zaman Nissan said that Pinki had joined work at Pori Moni’s flat in March 2024 through an agency.

Advocate Nissan said: “On April 2, 2024, Pori Moni, allegedly under the influence of drugs, began abusing my client over a disagreement regarding feeding her child. Pinki mentioned that, according to the feeding schedule, it was time for milk, but the actress insisted it was time for solid food. Upon hearing this, Pori Moni started hitting her—slapping and punching her on the face and head indiscriminately.

"At one point, Pinki lost consciousness. The second accused, Sourav, was present during the incident and instead of intervening, he encouraged Pori Moni to continue the assault.” 

Following the incident, Pinki managed to call the police by dialing 999 and left the house. She later received treatment at Dhaka Kurmitola General Hospital.

Topics:

AssaultPori MoniDomestic Worker
Read More

Girl assaulted at Apon Coffee House has mental health issues, claims police

Ex-MP of Sirajganj assaulted at jail gate after securing bail

2 DU students assaulted at solidarity rally for Palestine

Pori Moni secures bail after surrendering

Pori Moni to surrender on Monday

Arrest warrant issued for Pori Moni

Latest News

Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

Police: Interpol has issued red notice against ex-IGP Benazir

Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x