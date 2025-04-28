Ex-minister Anisul Huq attacked on Narayanganj court premises

Former law minister Anisul Huq allegedly came under attack after appearing before a court in Narayanganj in connection with a murder case on Monday.

Several individuals reportedly punched and slapped him while he was being escorted out of the courtroom following a remand hearing.

The incident took place on the premises of the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Moinuddin Kadir in Narayanganj.

Witnesses said the police, instead of intervening during the attack, rushed Anisul into a prison van after a short chase.

The court granted a four-day remand for Anisul in connection with the killing of madrasa student Hafiz Soleiman during the July uprising in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.

Eyewitnesses reported that following the hearing, a group of individuals, including some lawyers, slapped and punched Anisul. Several lawyers also marched demanding his execution.

Inspector Mohammad Kaiyum of Narayanganj Court Police said: "The CID sought a seven-day remand for former law minister Anisul Huq in the murder case of Soleiman. After the hearing, the court granted a four-day remand."

When asked about the reported assault while exiting the courtroom, he said: "Nobody physically assaulted him. However, a few lawyers created a commotion. Following the hearing, he was sent back to Dhaka Central Jail."

The deceased, Mohammad Soleiman,19, son of Miraj Uddin from Kabirajpur area under Rajoir upazila in Madaripur, was a student at a madrasa in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.

On August 5, during protests in the Shimrail area on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway, he sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He died later that day at around 4:30pm after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On August 22, Soleiman’s brother-in-law Shamim Kabir filed a murder case at Siddhirganj police station.

The case names 51 individuals including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Anisul Huq, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former Narayanganj MP Shamim Osman, Narayanganj Awami League General Secretary Abu Hasnat, and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Khokon Saha, along with several unidentified others.

Following the CID’s remand petition, Anisul Huq was produced before the Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court in Narayanganj.

Anwar Hossain, general secretary of Narayanganj District Lawyers’ Association, said: "We have no information that the former law minister was assaulted or slapped."

Advocate Abu Yousuf Khan Tipu, member secretary of Narayanganj Metropolitan BNP, said: "I was not present at the court during the incident. I do not have any information regarding it."