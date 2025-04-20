Monday, April 21, 2025

Inu threatens policemen on court premises

'I will destroy your entire lineage,' Inu reportedly shouted

Former ministers Hasanul Haq Inu and Shahjahan Khan arrive at the International Crimes Tribunal in handcuffs and leg irons amid protests over their treatment, leading to a heated altercation with police, in Dhaka on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 09:46 PM

Former minister and JaSaD (Inu) President  Hasanul Haq Inu on Sunday reportedly threatened police guards while being produced before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday morning, in connection with a case over crimes against humanity, allegedly committed during the July uprising.

Inu and another senior Awami League leader, Shahjahan Khan, were escorted from a prison van to the tribunal’s lock-up when the incident occurred.

Both were brought in handcuffs and leg irons, known as "dandaberi", which sparked an altercation with the police.

Witnesses said the two former ministers protested their treatment, arguing that wearing such restraints was humiliating.

During the heated exchange, Inu reportedly shouted at the officers, saying: "Toder choddogoshti kheye felbo," a phrase that roughly translates to: "I will destroy your entire lineage."

Before the tribunal proceedings began, Shahjahan raised his handcuffed hands before the judges to draw attention to the issue.

“I am a valiant freedom fighter. This is an insult to me,” he said.

His defence counsel also brought the matter to the court’s attention.

When the court called the police members engaged in this matter, a police officer, Shahidul, alleged that the accused hurled abusive remarks during their transport, including calling the officers “children of Razakars” and threatening to “deal with them.”

Shahidul further claimed that Inu warned the police, saying: “I will destroy your entire lineage.”

However, from the dock, the accused leaders—Inu, Shahjahan, Rashed Khan Menon, and Kamrul Islam—denied the allegations, calling them completely false.

Addressing the matter, the tribunal said that if any accused engages in unruly behaviour, the police are authorized to take legal action. At the same time, the court cautioned law enforcement against any excessive measures during the handling of detainees.

