Comapniganj Upazila: High Court clears way for Obaidul Quader’s brother to contest polls

The High Court has stayed the decision to suspend the nomination paper of chairman candidate M Shahadat Hossain, the younger brother of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and chairman candidate in Companiganj Upazila Parishad elections in Noakhali.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman’s came up with the order on Tuesday after hearing of a writ filed by Shahadat to get back his candidature.

Shahadat’s nomination was canceled by the concerned returning officer on May 5 after scrutiny due to a lack of case information in the nomination form and incomplete information in the affidavit.

He appealed to the appellate authority with the details of the case stating that the error was unintentional.

The appellate authority rejected the appeal on May 9, mentioning the order canceling the nomination papers of the returning officer as accurate.

Later, Shahadat Hossain filed a writ in the High Court to get back the candidature regarding the validity of the decision to cancel the nomination papers.

His lawyer Ekramul Haque said that the High Court has suspended the decision of the returning officer and the appellate authority regarding the cancellation of Shahadat Hossain's nomination paper.

Accepting the nomination papers, the court ordered Shahadat Hossain to be allotted the symbol. As a result, there is no legal obstacle to his participation in the election.

Polling will be held in the third phase in Companiganj, Sadar Upazila and Begumganj of Noakhali on May 29.

Four candidates, including Shahadat, are vying for the post of Companiganj chairman.